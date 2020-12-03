Fred Hammond Describes His Experience With COVID-19 [EXCLUSIVE]

Fred Hammond called in today to give us an update on his COVID-19 status after he revealed having the virus a few weeks ago. Sharing his experience with coronavirus, Hammond says he’s in better health, gave advice to people who don’t believe the virus is real, and also shared what he learned about it after testing positive. Press play up top!

