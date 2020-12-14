News
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As One Of Georgia’s Electoral Voters

The voting rights icon conducted roll call for Georgia's 16 electors to cast their votes for the president-elect.

Voting rights activist and lawyer Stacey Abrams further solidified her place in American history as a member of the Electoral College for the state of Georgia on Monday.

Abrams had a front-row seat as she conducted roll call for electors to cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden. 538 electors in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., formally cast their votes for president and vice president Monday, with the majority confirming Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“I am pleased to announce that Joseph R. Biden has received 16 votes for the president of the United States,” she said after the roll took place to a round of applause and cheers.

Abrams first expressed her excitement around being selected to the electoral college in November via a Tweet.

“Georgians decided, and as an elector, I will be proud to join 15 fellow Georgia Democrats in casting my vote for @JoeBiden, winner of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes and President-Elect of the United States,” she wrote.

Her subsequent efforts led by two voting rights organizations that she founded, The New Georgia Project and Fair Fight helped to register thousands of voters, in primarily Black and brown neighborhoods. Abrams was lauded by mainstream outlets after her home state turned Blue for the first time since Bill Clinton’s 1992 election, however, her work has been known far and wide among Black women and organizers over the last decade.Abrams, a former state representative first gained national attention in 2018 when she ran as a candidate in the Georgia gubernatorial race. While she eventually lost to Brian Kemp, Abrams continued to call out the long-storied voter suppression tactics used by state and local officials, claiming her election was compromised by Kemp, who was at the time Georgia’s acting Secretary of State.

Abrams is lending her voice to the Senate runoff race in Georgia where Republican Sens. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, will face off against Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. Abrams stumped for Ossoff and Warnock in the last several weeks.

The election is a highly watched race where Black women organizers and voters, in particular, are being asked to deliver the vote of the nation by supporting Ossoff and Warnock, progressive candidates who will undoubtedly change the face of the Senate.

