6 Years After #BringBackOurGirls, Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Abducting Over 300 Nigerian Schoolboys

In 2014 the world outside of African nations became increasingly aware of the jihadist group Boko Haram, who delighted in the horrifying act of kidnapping over 270 girls in Chibok, located in northeast Nigeria. At least 100 of the girls are still missing.
On Tuesday, the horrors of Boko Haram again came to light after the group claimed responsibility for last week’s abduction of hundreds of students at the all-male Government Science Secondary School in Katsina state, in northwest Nigeria. More than 300 boys are still missing, according to CBS News.
“I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina,” the leader of Boko Haram said in a voice message sent to officials.
The hashtag #BringBackOurBoys much like 2014’s rallying call #BringBackOurGirls, began trending on social media with the hope that the students will be returned to their families. Most fear that their sons may be turned into foot soldiers, or trafficked for money and resources. Government officials have already received ransom requests from bandit groups who are claiming responsibility.
According to reports, over 100 gunmen armed with AK-47 on motorcycles ambushed the school, forcing some of the students to flee into hiding spaces or the nearby forest. Those who could not outrun or hide were taken into captivity.
“The sound got louder, then I ran and jumped out of the window and over the fence of the school and ran along with many others into the forest. We spent the night there, because we were afraid to come back to the school,” one of the students, Musa Adamu, 18, told The Guardian.
Students described the attack undoubtedly as unsettling, some who escaped reported they had to march through a nearby forest for hours before they were able to make their way back to school grounds.
Government officials fear Boko Haram members are moving further into the northwestern regions of Nigeria, after having carried out their attacks primarily in the northeast. But their reign of terror has not waned in the northeast. Earlier this month, Boko Haram was named responsible for the killing of 76 farmers in Zabarmari, a village in northeastern Nigeria. Investigators believe the workers were killed over providing government officials about Boko Haram’s whereabouts in the area.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from the Katisna state, condemned the act of terror as a “cowardly … attack on innocent children.” But the country’s most vulnerable feel they have been left without leadership or protection from groups like Boko Haram and bandit groups who target rural areas most at risk to robberies and attacks.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020
1. Arnie Robinson, 72Source:Getty 1 of 89
2. Rev. James L. Netters, 93
2 of 89
Our prayers are with the friends and family of Rev. Dr. James Netters. He was one of the first African American Memphis City Council members and his legacy will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/2EjzQoQMdb— mem_council (@MEM_Council) December 13, 2020
3. Carol Sutton, actress, 76Source:Getty 3 of 89
4. Marcus Garvey Jr., 90
4 of 89
Rest In Peace Marcus Garvey Jr. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mFHGxMZTCO— Nation State of Mind (@OmowaleAfrika) December 9, 2020
5. Charley Pride, pioneering country music singer, 86Source:Getty 5 of 89
6. Tommy "Tiny" ListerSource:Getty 6 of 89
7. Natalie Desselle-Reid, 53Source:Getty 7 of 89
8. Bruce Boynton, 83
8 of 89
We mourn the loss of Alabama attorney Bruce Boynton, who secured his place in history as a staunch advocate for civil rights.— Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) November 24, 2020
Boynton and @NAACP_LDF founder, Thurgood Marshall's work challenged segregation laws and spurred the “Freedom Rides” movement. https://t.co/PBW7WpRvzt
9. David Dinkins, 93Source:Getty 9 of 89
10. Bobby Brown Jr., 28
10 of 89
I’m heartbroken on this one. 💔— Natalie Y. B. (@i_Am_Natalie_B) November 19, 2020
Sending my prayers and condolences to Bobby Brown & family. Let’s pray for his strength because we all know he needs it at this time.
Bobby Brown Jr. had a special gift. Rest well and in paradise 🙏🏾🎶🌹 #BobbyBrownJr #RestInPeaceBobbyBrownJr pic.twitter.com/hKKNon56kt
11. Ben Watkins, "Masterchef Junior" contestant, 14
11 of 89
It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Ben Watkins, a beloved member of the MasterChef Junior family. Ben overcame so much in his life with a remarkably positive attitude. pic.twitter.com/85bEehXlgM— MasterChef Junior (@MasterChefJrFOX) November 18, 2020
12. Drew Days III, pioneering legal scholar, 7912 of 89
13. Lucille Bridges, mother of activist Ruby Bridges, 86
13 of 89
Today we mourn the loss of one of the mothers of the Civil Rights Movement in New Orleans with the passing of Lucille Bridges — mother of five, including Ruby Bridges, who as a first-grader in 1960 was one of six black children to integrate the all-white William Frantz School. pic.twitter.com/AMvcxsWbJu— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) November 11, 2020
14. Bishop Harry Jackson, pastor who advised TrumpSource:Getty 14 of 89
15. Johnny Nash, chart-topping singer, 80
15 of 89
In 1972 Johnny Nash had this million seller that became a classic that would be know by many generations to follow. A Texas native, Nash met Bob Marley in the 60s and he became one of the early non-Jamaican singers to do Reggae music. RIP pic.twitter.com/j5qRKTegoU— Ed Gordon (@EdLGordon) October 7, 2020
16. Gale Sayers, former Chicago Bears star and football legend, 77Source:Getty 16 of 89
17. Pamela Hutchinson, singer, 61Source:Getty 17 of 89
18. Steve Carter, playwright, 90
18 of 89
DG mourns the loss of longtime member Steve Carter, who joined the Guild in 1978. An advocate, teacher, and leading writer of the Negro Ensemble Company, he was the first playwright in residence @victorygardens. May he rest in power. https://t.co/czQ27UtSYA pic.twitter.com/wXv8ivDEhL— Dramatists Guild (@dramatistsguild) September 18, 2020
19. Roy Hammond, singer, 81
19 of 89
R.I.P. Roy Charles HAMMOND (1939-2020), better known as Roy C, American southern soul singer, songwriter and record executive.— In__Memoriam (@In___Memoriam) September 17, 2020
He was best known for his 1965 hit, "Shotgun Wedding" and for his 1973 single "Impeach the President", later sampled by many hip-hop artists. pic.twitter.com/toKsZPRcSx
20. Toots Hibbert, reggae singer, 77Source:Getty 20 of 89
21. Lou Brock, baseball legend, 81
21 of 89
- 6x All-Star— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 6, 2020
- 2x World Series champion
- 3,023 career hits
- 938 career stolen bases
- 1985 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee
A baseball legend.
RIP Lou Brock pic.twitter.com/T3p93FJ998
22. Sylvester Francis, cultural historian, 73Source:YouTube/Mike Yearling 22 of 89
23. James S. Jackson, psychologist
23 of 89
It is with great sadness that I announce that James S. Jackson has passed. He was the Founder of the Program for Research on Black Americans. He was a mentor to numerous junior scholars who have become Deans, Department Chairs, Endowed Professors, and leaders in their fields. pic.twitter.com/sZmzAoCvlh— PRBA (@PRBA_ISR) September 2, 2020
24. John Thompson, basketball coaching legend, 78Source:Getty 24 of 89
25. Chadwick Boseman, actor, 43Source:WENN 25 of 89
26. Chi Chi DeVayne, reality TV star, 34Source:Getty 26 of 89
27. Bob Ryland, first Black tennis pro, 100
27 of 89
Bob Ryland has passed away at the age of 100— Nicholas DiNubile MD (@drnickUSA) August 4, 2020
He was the 1st African American man to play professional #tennis, helping pave the way for other legends of the game. His strength, resilience & passion for tennis was outdone only by the love he showed for others. via @USPTA_Tennis pic.twitter.com/tBhEEhihCa
28. James "Kamala the Ugandan" Harris, former pro wrestler, 7028 of 89
29. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, 74
29 of 89
Herman Cain has passed away at age 74 after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.https://t.co/DPXjCGEKSd— NewsOne (@newsone) July 30, 2020
30. Stanley Robinson, former college basketball star, 32
30 of 89
The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time 🙏— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) July 22, 2020
Rest In Peace, Sticks. pic.twitter.com/ihm5z0h1OK
31. John Lewis, civil rights icon and longtime Congressman, 80Source:Getty 31 of 89
32. Rev. C.T. Vivian, civil rights pioneer associated with Martin Luther King, 95Source:Getty 32 of 89
33. Jas 'JasFly' Waters, TV writer, 39
33 of 89
The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of— ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020
34. Wes Unseld, NBA Hall of Famer, 74Source:Getty 34 of 89
35. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler, 91
35 of 89
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— ShawnYancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
36. Shad Gaspard, pro wrestler, 39Source:Getty 36 of 89
37. Gregory Tyree Boyce, actor, 30Source:Getty 37 of 89
38. Bob Watson, former MLB star and manager, 74Source:Getty 38 of 89
39. Fred L. Davis, civil rights activist and Memphis official, 86
39 of 89
We mourn the passing of former Councilman Fred L. Davis. His legacy is marked by his contributions to Memphis civil rights movements as he remains to be a pillar of justice for our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/M5TwP7r3vh— mem_council (@MEM_Council) May 12, 2020
40. Ty, Nigerian rapper in the UK, 47
40 of 89
The Igbo Conference team is sad to announce the death of TY Chijioke (Ben Chijioke), the Nigerian UK Rapper . He had been battling with COVID-19 and it was thought that he’d overcome the worst having emerged from intensive care last month. Sadly, the virus claimed his life. RIP pic.twitter.com/YMRksXq9lY— Ejiofor Michaels (@EjioforMichaels) May 8, 2020
41. Jimmy Glenn, boxing trainer, 89Source:Getty 41 of 89
42. Heyward Dotson, Columbia University basketball legend, 71
42 of 89
Saddened to learn of the passing of an all-time #ColumbiaMBB great, Heyward Dotson '70CC last week. Our condolences go out to his friends and family. #RoarLionRoar— Columbia Basketball (@CULionsMBB) May 4, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/B1kbIkaxPe pic.twitter.com/nHjrZ4EKOJ
43. Betty Wright, singer, 66Source:Getty 43 of 89
44. Little Richard, rock n' roll pioneer, 87Source:Getty 44 of 89
45. Andre Harrell, hip-hop executive, 59Source:Getty 45 of 89
46. Bob Andy, reggae singer, 75Source:Getty 46 of 89
47. Tony Allen, legendary African drummer, 79Source:Getty 47 of 89
48. Al Edwards, former Texas State Rep. and Juneteenth champion, 83
48 of 89
Today, we mourn the loss of Al Edwards, a trailblazer who spent his career uplifting Black voices. He was the driving force behind making Juneteenth a state holiday. His countless contributions to our state, and to our Democratic movement, will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/5TB7n40ziG— Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) April 29, 2020
49. Stezo, rapper and pioneering hip-hop dancer, 51
49 of 89
Rest In Peace Stezo #stezo #crazynoise pic.twitter.com/OmEMIEgquL— Underground P.A. (@UndergroundPA) April 30, 2020
50. Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross, reality TV star, 3450 of 89
51. Mike Huckaby, techno and house music pioneer and DJ, 54
51 of 89
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
52. Don "Campbellock" Campbell, creator of locking dance style, 6952 of 89
53. Cheryl A. Wall, literary scholar, 71
53 of 89
In memoriam Cheryl A. Wall (1948-2020). pic.twitter.com/tMk97aPR8y— AC Fick (@acfick72) April 22, 2020
54. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
54 of 89
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
55. Grace F. Edwards, author, 87
55 of 89
We are sad to announce Ms. Grace F. Edwards, long-time Director and Secretary Emeritus of the Harlem Writers Guild passed away on Feb. 28th, 2020 from natural causes. Plans for a memorial service have been delayed amid the pandemic.@harlemwritershttps://t.co/715hR93MyO— Eartha Watts Hicks publisher of Earthatone Books (@Earthatone) April 13, 2020
56. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub, 83
56 of 89
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
57. Tarvaris Jackson, former NFL quarterback, 36Source:Getty 57 of 89
58. Chynna Marie Rogers, model turned rapper, 25
58 of 89
Rapper Chynna Rogers has passed away of an apparent overdose at the age of 25. We send our deepest condolences to her family and those affected by her passing. RIP 🕊 pic.twitter.com/nJ3FfVlkTv— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 9, 2020
59. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 92
59 of 89
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
60. Earl G. Graves, Sr., founder of Black Enterprise, 85Source:Getty 60 of 89
61. Bobby Mitchell, NFL player, 84
61 of 89
Remembering Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Hl9zbIPbyi— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2020
62. Bill Withers, singer, 81Source:Getty 62 of 89
63. Ellis Marsalis Jr., legendary jazz pianist, 85Source:Getty 63 of 89
64. Wallace Roney, jazz trumpeter, 59Source:Getty 64 of 89
65. Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, civil right pioneer, 99Source:Getty 65 of 89
66. Emma Cooper-Harris, first African American Mayor of Anguilla, Mississippi
66 of 89
I am extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Emma Cooper-Harris. A community organizer at heart, Emma was a civil rights icon in Mississippi. Among her many roles, Emma was the first African American Mayor of Anguilla from 2001 until 2005. pic.twitter.com/VI8sa8lOHA— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) March 28, 2020
67. Fred "Curly" Neal, Harlem Globetrotters legend, 77Source:Getty 67 of 89
68. Rev. Darius L. Swann, civil rights activist, 95
68 of 89
The Rev. Darius L. Swann has died. He and his wife were lead plaintiffs in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, the 1971 Supreme Court case that upheld busing as a tool for desegregating schools.— April D. Bethea (@AprilBethea) March 24, 2020
Obituary via @harrisondsmith https://t.co/CQHtRyMmlq
69. Airickca Gordon-Taylor, civil rights activist and Emmett Till's relative, 50
69 of 89
This clip will show you the giant heart of Airickca Gordon-Taylor (cousin of Emmett Till). Wherever other families lost loved ones to police violence, she came to support. This is April 4, 2018 in support of family of #JustusHowell, shot in back same day as Walter Scott RIPAGT pic.twitter.com/ltGyKMohmC— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) March 22, 2020
70. Manu Dibango, saxophonist, 86Source:Getty 70 of 89
71. Barbara C. Harris, Episcopal Bishop, 89Source:Getty 71 of 89
72. Roger Mayweather, boxing champion and trainer, 58Source:Getty 72 of 89
73. Josie Harris, former longtime girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, 40
73 of 89
Josie Harris, who was Mayweather’s longtime girlfriend, died Monday night, according to TMZ, which reported that the 40-year-old woman was found in her car at her home in the town of Valencia.https://t.co/kbLoHZTLOl— NewsOne (@newsone) March 11, 2020
74. Barbara Neely, author, 78
74 of 89
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Barbara Neely passed away earlier this week. She was recently named the 2020 Grandmaster by the Mystery Writers of America & is best known as author of the groundbreaking Blanche White mystery series, which we are honored to publish. pic.twitter.com/tqwQkcYUbR— Brash Books (@BrashBooks) March 8, 2020
75. Danny Tidwell, dancer, 35
75 of 89
76. Sam "The Man" Burns, DC house music DJ, diesSource:facebook 76 of 89
77. McCoy Tyner, legendary jazz pianist, 81Source:Getty 77 of 89
78. Katherine Johnson, 101
78 of 89
Our @NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old. She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/AgtxRnA89h— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020
79. B. Smith, 70
79 of 89
B. Smith, famed restaurateur, lifestyle maven and esteemed businesswoman, has died at age 70 after battling Alzheimer's disease. https://t.co/4Vz54NesOD— NewsOne (@newsone) February 23, 2020
80. Pop Smoke, 20Source:Getty 80 of 89
81. Ja'Net DuBois, 74Source:Getty 81 of 89
82. Esther Scott, 66Source:Getty 82 of 89
83. Isadora Perkins-Boyd, 'Super-Centenarian,' 11183 of 89
84. Nathaniel Jones, former federal judge, 93
84 of 89
A statement from Mayor John Cranley on the passing of former federal judge and civil rights leader Nathaniel Jones (photo credit: Cincinnati Enquirer) pic.twitter.com/bo2mOmRthK— City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) January 26, 2020
85. Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, 41Source:Getty 85 of 89
86. Jimmy Heath jazz saxophonist, 93Source:Getty 86 of 89
87. Yolanda Carr, mother of Atatiana JeffersonSource:S. Lee Merritt 87 of 89
88. Roscoe Vance, journalist, 71
88 of 89
The Sports Task Force on the passing of Roscoe Nance, a sports journalism legend: pic.twitter.com/E1Pp8FybTM— NABJSports (@NABJSports) January 10, 2020
89. Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina, 30Source:Getty 89 of 89
