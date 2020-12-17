First Look At Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The Zamundan Royal Family is BACK in Coming 2 America! The sequel, which Amazon Studios will exclusively release globally on Prime Video March 5th, 2021, will star Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Check out some of the first shots from the flick.

