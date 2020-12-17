Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

First Look At Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

The Zamundan Royal Family is BACK in Coming 2 America! The sequel, which Amazon Studios will exclusively release globally on Prime Video March 5th, 2021, will star Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Check out some of the first shots from the flick.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America

Source: Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

First Look At Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close