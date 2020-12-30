PJ Morton Releases ‘The Making of “Gospel According To PJ”’ Documentary Trailer [VIDEO]

PJ Morton is kicking off 2021 with a bang! A new documentary titled The Making of ‘Gospel According to PJ.’

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Over the summer, the preacher’s kid (son of Bishop Paul S. Morton) released his first gospel album – Gospel According to PJ – which is hard to believe considering how connected he is in the gospel industry. In it, PJ details why he waited until now to release a gospel album, what he was doing behind the scenes with gospel music while he was doing Pop with Maroon 5 and singing R&B solo, plus more.

“I’m the same person and God is so big and when we limit him to one thing, it does a disservice,” PJ Morton says about working in different genres of music. “I just wanted to show people it was possible.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Making of ‘Gospel According to PJ’ documentary comes to life on January 3, 2021! Check out the trailer up top and be sure to catch PJ Morton live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show at 8PM ET on ABC.

DON’T MISS…

PJ Morton Releases His First Gospel Album! [EXCLUSIVE]

So In Love: PJ Morton, Darrel Walls & Zacardi Cortez Collaborating On A Song And… WOW [LISTEN]

PJ Morton Shares Why He Went To An HBCU & The Importance Of Them

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM