Rapper Mase Named Pastor of the Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Remember that time Bad Boy rapper Mase took a break from hip-hop to focus on God? Well, he’s still pursuing his calling and this year he’s being led to the Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta. 

The church revealed that Mason “Mase” Betha will be its new pastor in 2021.

“I really see this generation being turned back to God’s hands,” Mase said in an interview about his new position. “I think there’s been a major challenge with the city like being able to direct people back to God and I really welcome the challenge.”

In 1999, Mase retired from rap for God and returned for a quick stint with his Welcome Back album in 2004.

