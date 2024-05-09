Dr. Joel Tudman Shares Insights on Effective Communication and Listening in New Book ‘Listen, Learn, Love, Speak

Dr. Joel Tudman recently joined Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings to discuss his new book, “Listen, Learn, Love, Speak.” In their conversation, Dr. Tudman highlighted the importance of effective communication and how it can impact relationships positively or negatively.

Addressing the impact of miscommunication, Dr. Tudman shared personal examples of communication gone wrong, emphasizing the potential damage such misunderstandings can cause in relationships. “Sometimes you don’t even know what’s the wrong approach because you’re not healed. You won’t know what’s wrong until after possibly therapy or many run-ins to recognize that this is a pattern that you’re doing,” he explained.

The book delves into personal examples of communication gone wrong and how the wrong approach can damage relationships. Dr. Tudman highlighted the significance of healing and self-awareness in effective communication, noting that unresolved issues can lead to unintentional harm in interactions with others.

He stressed the significance of listening as a fundamental aspect of communication, describing it as a lost art in today’s fast-paced world. Dr. Tudman urged readers to master the art of listening, learning, and loving before speaking, saying, “I want you to learn how to speak as love. I want you to learn how to really listen and keep listening connected to learning, and keep learning connected to love.”

Listeners were encouraged to visit Dr. Tudman’s website at discoveringjoy.com or connect with him on Instagram for more information. The interview concluded with appreciation for the opportunity to share insights on effective communication and the importance of listening in fostering healthy relationships.

