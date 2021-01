Dr. Dre In Los Angeles ICU After Suffering Reported Brain Aneurysm

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATE: Dre is sharing an update on his condition, thanking fans and family for “their interest and well wishes.”

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” Dre wrote on Instagram. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

ORIGINAL STORY: Dr. Dre is currently inside of an intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm.

Per TMZ, the 55-year-old producer and mogul suffered the aneurysm on Monday (January 4) and was taken by ambulance and was directly placed in ICU. He is currently in stable condition but doctors are unaware of what caused his brain to bleed and they’re conducting a series of tests to determine the cause.

In the past few months, The Chronic producer and one-half of the Beats By Dre empire has been embroiled in a bitter divorce with his estranged wife, Nicole Young. According to the Mayo Clinic, high blood pressure is the leading cause of a subarachnoid hemorrhage (brain aneurysm) and heavy lifting or strain can cause the aneurysm to rupture.

Nicole wanted $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million in attorney fees but both requests were blocked by a judge.

Nicole filed for after 24 years of marriage in June. The move has set off a flurry of headlines and fighting between the two in court as well as in the court of public opinion.

We’re wishing Dre a speedy recovery.

