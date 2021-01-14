News
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be Vice Chair Of DNC

The historic nomination came about a month after she turned down an offer to be in Biden's cabinet.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). The announcement came hours after it was reported Thursday that Biden tapped former South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison to lead the DNC.

The news of Bottoms’ inclusion in Biden’s reimagined DNC was not expected since it was reported last month that she turned down an offer to be in Biden’s cabinet.

This time around, Bottoms confirmed the report by tweeting that she was “humbled” by her nomination and “ready to build on our party’s progress to make a better future for all Americans.”

If confirmed, Bottoms will be the DNC’s vice hair for civic engagement and voter protection, two things she knows especially well following her hard work in Georgia’s general and Senate runoff elections, both of which had national implications.

Aside from Bottoms and Harrison, Biden also announced the rest of his choices for DNC leadership: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as Vice Chair; Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth as Vice Chair; Texas Rep. Filemon Vela Jr. as Vice Chair; DNC member Jason Rae as Secretary; Virginia McGregor as Treasurer; and Chris Korge as National Finance Chair.

“This group of individuals represent the very best of the Democratic Party,” Biden said in a brief statement. “Their stories and long histories of activism and work reflects our party’s values and the diversity that make us so strong. As our country faces multiple crises from systemic racism to the COVID-19 pandemic, working families in America need and deserve real leadership. We need to elect Democrats across our country and up and down the ballot. To do that is going to take tireless leadership, committed to strengthening Democratic infrastructure across our states. These leaders are battle-tested and ready for this immense task. I know they will get the job done.”

Bottoms previously turned down a chance to serve in Biden’s cabinet.

“Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” Taylor told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about a month ago. “The Mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia. Out of respect for the process, and the other candidates under consideration, no additional comment will be forthcoming on this matter at this time.”

It was never established which role was offered to Bottoms.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be Vice Chair Of DNC  was originally published on newsone.com

