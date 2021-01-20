News
HomeNews

Who Is Amanda Gorman And How She Won The 2021 Inauguration

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman took the stage at the 2021 Inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan 20th and delivered a poem that completely stole the show. The Los Angeles native recited an original piece called “The Hill We Climb,” and brought tears to many in the audience as well as watching at home. The young poet follows in the footsteps of Robert Frost and Maya Angelou who have also spoken at past inaugurations.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

So Who is Amanda Gorman?

US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Source: WIN MCNAMEE / Getty

Amanda Gorman is an American poet from California. In 2017, she became the United States of America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate.[2] She is also an activist in Los Angeles. Her work focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization.

Amanda will also be releasing a book of poems called “The Hill We Climb.”

CLICK HERE to learn morn about Amanda Gorman and check out here AMAZING poem below, but get your tissues ready because is beautiful!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

The Obamas Lookin Fly At The 2021 Inauguration [PHOTOS]

23 photos Launch gallery

The Obamas Lookin Fly At The 2021 Inauguration [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Obamas Lookin Fly At The 2021 Inauguration [PHOTOS]

The Obamas Lookin Fly At The 2021 Inauguration [PHOTOS]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Who Is Amanda Gorman And How She Won The 2021 Inauguration  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Amanda Gorman

Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close