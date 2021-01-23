News
HomeNews

Broadcasting Legend Larry King Dies At 87

King's career spanned six decades with interviews with iconic figures on his CNN show "Larry King Live"

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
Friars Club And Crescent Hotel Honor Larry King For His 86th Birthday

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Larry King, award-winning journalist and television host has passed away. Born Lawrence Harvey Zeiger, his’s broadcasting career spanned six decades, starting as a radio announcer at a Miami radio station in 1957. In 1985, King moved to the news network CNN to host “Larry King Live,” interviewing residents, celebrities, and iconic public figures for 25 years, ending in 2010. CNN would say that King did over 30,000 interviews throughout his legendary career.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

His broadcasting career continued with the creation of Ora TV and a new version of his talk show, now named “Larry King Now.” and “Politicking With Larry King.” He was the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including two Peabodys, an Emmy award, and 10 Cable ACE Awards. King is also a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Just recently, King was reportedly hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

A portion from a statement from his official Twitter read “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

King was 87 years old.

RELATED: Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart Attack

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

4 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

[caption id="attachment_2834760" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] As we being 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who as passed away in 2021. As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 RELATED: Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Broadcasting Legend Larry King Dies At 87  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Celebrity Deaths , Larry King

Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close