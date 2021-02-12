News
HomeNews

Inclement Weather on Ft. Worth I-35W Leads to a Mass Casualty

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

Thursday Morning At least 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup crash on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, including several 18-wheelers. Five people have been confirmed dead according to WFAA. Police say the total number of injuries still remains unknown at this time.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. as drivers were dealing with inclement weather across North Texas, including freezing rain. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

All of the victims whose crews could access and needed medical treatment have been taken to the hospital. Some victims remained trapped in their car for several hours until they could be rescued and treated by the medical team.

Ft. Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Fire Chief Jim Davis, and Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to share the latest updates.

The interstate is expected to be closed for the rest of Thursday. Police urged people to stay home and off the roads if they do not need to be traveling today.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

SEE ALSO: 

First Ever High-Speed Rail System Approved For Dallas-To-Houston Bullet Train

Black Boutique Owner Defends Her Store After Its Destroyed Amid Dallas Unrest

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths
getup-header-logo
14 photos

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Inclement Weather on Ft. Worth I-35W Leads to a Mass Casualty  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Dallas , Texas

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close