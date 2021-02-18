Prince Markie Dee, born Mark Anthony Morales, was 1/3 of The Fat Boys. It was confirmed Thursday, February 18th that he passed away at the age of 52. He will live on forever in 1980 classics like the films Krush Groove and Disorderlies.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Prince Markie Dee’s cause of death has not been confirmed. Our deepest condolences are with his family, friends and fans.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Prince Markie Dee From The Fat Boys, Dies At 52 was originally published on foxync.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: