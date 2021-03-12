Not Enough: Family Of George Floyd Gets $27M Settlement From Minneapolis

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

George Floyd should still be alive today, but he isn’t due to the actions of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who is currently on trial for the murder of the Texas native. While no amount of money will suffice in the loss of a loved one, the family of Floyd reached a record settlement with the city to the tune of $27 million.

The Associated Press shared via a report that Friday, the city of Minneapolis came to an agreement with the family of Floyd in connection with a civil lawsuit filed on their side. This occurred while Chauvin’s murder trial is still at the jury selection stage, setting a backdrop of epic proportions and a stark reminder of the tensions that loom ahead as the matter will get heard later this month.

The outlet added in its reporting that Minneapolis City Council members met behind closed doors and voted unanimously in favor of the settlement, moving some $7 million past an earlier record payout of $20 million in 2019 to the family of a woman slain by police.

“It’s going to be a long journey to justice. This is just one step on the journey to justice,” the family’s attorney Ben Crump said to the press. “This makes a statement that George Floyd deserved better than what we witnessed on May 25, 2020, that George Floyd’s life mattered, and that by extension, Black lives matter.”

“Even though my brother is not here, he’s here with me in my heart. If I could get him back, I would give all this back,” Philonise Floyd, a sibling of Floyd, added.

George Floyd was 46 years old at the time of his passing. He was a close friend of former NBA player Stephen Jackson and remained in touch with the player as Floyd made steps to improve his life in Minnesota. F

Floyd is survived by five children and two grandchildren.

