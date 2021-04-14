EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Price Explains How 2020 Inspired “Dance Party” Gospel Song

Kelly Price‘s 2021 looks way different from 2020. This year, she’s choosing joy and is sharing it with us through what she does best: MUSIC!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In an interview with Erica Campbell and GRIFF, Price opened up about the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on her life and how it inspired her new gospel song, “Dance Party.”

“It’s my way of getting the happiness back in my feet,” she says. “2020 took people by surprise in ways we couldn’t have imagined … and I told myself I was tired of crying. I wanted to have a Holy Ghost dance party.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Dance Party” comes from Kelly Price’s new gospel album, Grace, which was released on April 2. If you missed her interview with the Get Up! crew, press play up top!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: