Willie Moore Jr. Reflects On DMX’s Life & Boldness About God [VIDEO]

DMX was a lot of things to a lot of people, but one thing that goes without saying is that he was a child of God who made sure we knew how blessed he was in spite of everything. He made sure to be a vessel of the good Word too.

Willie Moore Jr. spoke to this in an Instagram video detailing how DMX is being remembered and he noticed that a lot of people are sharing X’s prayers. And that’s how he wants to be remembered too.

“DMX taught me that many people have multiple personalities,” Willie said. “But all of the personalities should do this. RIP.”

Watch Willie’s commentary on what DMX did below.

