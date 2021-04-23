A Convo With Dr. Ian Smith: How To Blast Off Fat & Keep It Off! [EXCLUSIVE]

Dr. Ian Smith joined us this week to share tips on how to blast off fat and keep it off. If you missed the conversation, press play up top!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Nexflix To Debut Show About Black American Cuisine Called ‘High On The Hog’
- “We Did It Again”: Todd Dulaney & Wife Expecting Baby No. 5 [VIDEO]
- Disney & Sony Cut A Deal For Rights To Stream ‘Spider-Man’ Films
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM