States Begin Trial Run For At-Home Covid Test

With states across the country loosening restrictions related to the global pandemic, steps to make COVID-19 testing easier are already underway. Thousands of residents in North Carolina and Tennessee have been given at-home covid tests, courtesy of federal health officials.

Researchers are hoping to learn more about how covid spreads and are interested to find out if the free kits reduce infection rates.

Each kit contains 25 at-home tests. The nasal swab tests will produce results within 10 minutes. Residents who receive the kits are expected to test themselves three times a week.

Although the fight against covid wages on, there has been good news: Earlier this month, the government released a new report stating half of all adults in the US have taken at least one vaccination shot, marking a major turning point in the nation’s historic vaccination effort.

On Tuesday (April27) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said face masks no longer have to be worn by fully vaccinated people in most outdoor settings.

“Today is another day we can take a step back to the normalcy of before,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

