Are you a fan of TLC’s hit family reality series Doubling Down With The Derricos? We had the whole gang — ok, well, just the parents! — call in to Willie Moore Jr. Show for a brief chat about the new season and how they can even afford to take care of such a big bunch!

Of all the things to ask a family of 14, obviously we all wanted to know how much it costs to even feed a family of 14. Think you can guess the average price tag of The Derricos’ monthly grocery bill? “It’s about $3,500 a month,” Deon officially confirmed to WJMS, also breaking that number down even further on a weekly basis to roughly $850 – $900. “That’s just groceries,” as Karen made very clear while chiming in, also adding that diaper bills are a whole other subject.

Listen to Willie Moore Jr.’s brief chat with the family of Doubling Down With The Derricos below, and be sure to tune into their new season over on TLC:

You Won’t Believe How Much The Derricos’ Monthly Grocery Bill Is! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

