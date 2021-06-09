Derek Chauvin Trial: Journee Howard Shares Her Experience Being A Juror In The Case

We’ve all caught wind on some level regarding the Derek Chauvin trial stemming from the highly-publicized murder of George Floyd last year. However, it’s a completely different feeling to live through the ordeal on a personal level.

One of the people on the jury that helped to make a just conviction, 25-year-old Journee Howard, can make sense of that feeling directly as juror no. 9 in the case. The Get Up! Mornings’ own Erica Campbell and GRIFF brought her on the show to talk about the experience, and the gems she dropped were nothing short of a blessing.

“Our job was to set any biases that we had aside and really decide the facts of the matter in the case,” Howard said of being a biracial woman and not incorporating race into the decision overall. Throughout Erica and GRIFF’s talk with the brave young lady, she also addresses some of the procedures they did in order to get through such a high-stress situation, which included multiple vote counts even when the group came to unanimous decisions.

Journee also found other ways of staying sane, particularly due to not being able to talk about such a high-profile case at all for a long time, which included spilling her thoughts out into voice notes so she could have some sort of release. We respect the creativity, and the homie GRIFF is onto something as far as the audio book!

Check out Erica and GRIFF’s full convo with juror no. 9 Journee Howard for Get! Mornings below:

