The Wades To Launch ‘Proudly’, A Skincare Line For Babies Of Color

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade announced their latest business venture. Their foray into the baby market is becoming a Shady Baby empire that includes a 2019 clothing collection with New York & Co., and a book inspired by their 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James, the Shady Baby herself. Now, the power couple is branching out with a skincare line for babies.

“We’re so excited to officially announce our new baby company, Proudly,” the couple said in a statement. “As we continue to work on new endeavors together, our goal is to always center our work around being the change we want to see while championing diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The statement addressed the impact the brand aims to impart, “With Proudly, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skincare needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market.”

The couple emphasized their want for Proudly to uphold “diversity, equity, inclusion and other ethical practices with good business.”

The brand’s president is Pamela Cholankeril, formerly of Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Dermatologist Naana Boakye, M.D. was highlighted for her role in helping the Wades’ turn their vision into reality.

“It is imperative that skincare brands take into account the structural and functional differences in melanated skin prior to formulating skincare products,” Boakye emphasized. “If not, the ingredients in the products can cause skin irritation, hyperpigmentation, or possibly exacerbate an existing condition. In formulating each and every Proudly product we have taken into account each ingredient that would help maintain the wellness and health of the skin barrier.”

Proudly should be on shelves across the country when it drops later this year. The brand can be previewed on the company website.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

