Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University Community Over Cosby Tweet

Actress Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students, parents and alumni after tweeting an eye-brow-raising response to Bill Cosby‘s overturned conviction.
“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” Rashad posted on social media moments after the news surrounding Cosby broke on Wednesday. While the post has since been deleted, it evoked strong emotion in the hearts and minds of those who believe Cosby’s accusers and who have personally experienced sexual violence.
Earlier this year Howard announced Rashad’s dean appointment to the Fine Arts College to much applause and approval, but her comments around Cosby’s vacation included strong rebukes including calls for her to step down before the start of the fall semester.
After the backlash Rashad apologized for her commentary, noting that she did not mean to be offensive to victims of sexual violence.
“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward,” she wrote in a statement. “My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”
Hours after Rashad’s “FINALLY” tweet, Howard University issued a statement separating themselves from Rashad’s public approval.
“Survivors of sexual assault will always be our first priority,” the statement began. “While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault.”
