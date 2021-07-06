Naomi Osaka Gives Us Rare Look Into Her Life In First Trailer For New Netflix Documentary Series

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is currently taking a well-deserved break from competition to work on her mental health. However, she is still going to be on our televisions, thanks to Netflix.

Tuesday (Jul.6), Netflix dropped the first trailer for its upcoming documentary series Naomi Osaka that will focus on Osaka’s childhood, leading to her becoming the phenom we now know her to be on the tennis court. The series will comprise 3, 40-minute episodes and will give us an unprecedented look into the life of one of the world’s best tennis players.

Synopsis:

This intimate three-part series takes us inside the life of one of the world’s best tennis players, Naomi Osaka. With unprecedented access, we follow Osaka during a historic two years in which she works on her game but also begins to find her voice. Whether she’s defending her grand slam titles —while wearing masks in defense of Black lives — mourning the unexpected loss of mentor Kobe Bryant or finding her independence, the challenges Naomi faces on a personal level begin to align with those in the public sphere. Empathetic in its approach, the series chronicles Osaka’s hectic training and travel schedule, explores the layers of pressure she is under, and reveals how she spends her time off the court hanging with her closest family and friends. The episodes also travel the globe with Osaka to further explore her Haitian roots as well as examine her deep connection to Japan, the country she represents. Viewers will witness Naomi’s unapologetic honesty and vulnerability as she navigates her multifaceted identity as a young athlete and leader on the rise.

Speaking on the documentary, Osaka said, “I feel like the platform that I have right now is something that I used to take for granted, and for me, I feel like I should be using it for something. I believe, instead of following, you have to make your own path.”

Academy Award nominee Director Garrett Bradley added, “The series is about Naomi’s journey, within a snapshot of her life, but it’s also about life’s purpose, about personal worth, about the courage that it takes to allow one’s personal values to inform their work and vice versa. More than anything, I’d hope people can feel the power of empathy and to feel encouraged to take chances in life, perhaps especially in moments where the stakes can feel impossibly high.”

Noami Osaka, the docu-series, was also executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Devin Johnson, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Ryan Schiavo, and Garrett Bradley. You can watch it exclusively on Netflix on July 16, 2021.

Peep the trailer below.

