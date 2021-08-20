Introducing: Schuyler Johnson Shares New Song “Found It In Jesus” & His Testimony Through Music

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to the “Introducing” segment of Get Up! Mornings, we strive to find the next big voices in gospel music by giving them an early spotlight to shine for our loyal listeners.

This week we were blessed to have rising gospel act Schuyler Johnson on the show to deliver a powerful message with his new song, “Found It In Jesus,” and also speak candidly about his journey through the music biz.

Speaking on what he wanted to get across with “Found It In Jesus,” Schuyler says, “Everybody truly don’t know who Jesus is, and I feel like it’s my responsibility from the time I was a little boy to tell everybody about Jesus, whether I’m in school or wherever I am!”

Even with setbacks, including a stolen hard drive with all his new music on it, he still pulled through and we’re all the grateful for it.

Put yourself on to Schuyler Johnson for the latest segment of “Introducing” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

