Ciara Launches Luxury Clothing Line Lita By Ciara

Ciara has always been a stylish gal and now she’s one, two-stepping into the fashion lane with the launch of her new clothing line Lita By Ciara under The House of LR&C. Ciara made the announcement on social media, this morning, garnering thousands of likes and comments from fans and friends, who are equally excited about the venture.

“I am so proud to share my Women’s Brand -LITA by Ciara, LITA stands for Love Is The Answer!,” the Grammy Award-winning singer captioned a promotional image wearing the “Amour Coat In Faux Fur” ($598) from the collection.

Other items from the collection include joggers, skirts, dresses, pants, shoes, and other high-quality basics. The collection also features accessories like bucket hats, fur stole, and cashmere gloves.

I’ve always been looking for a brand that’s a one-stop shop, from investment pieces to budget-friendly items,” said Ciara. “My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place, her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life. Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality, and sustainability. The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool.”

The House of LR&C is co-founded by CEO Christine Day and Ciara’s supportive husband Russell Wilson.

