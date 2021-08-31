Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Have you ever had dreams of performing on Broadway?

This may be your shot.

The Broadway musical, MJ is looking for a young Michael Jackson. Someone who has his 10 year old singing voice.

The person auditioning can be older or younger than 10 just as long as they sound like he did at 10 years old.

The musical will start previews on December 6th with opening night on February 1, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A casting call for a young Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway musical MJ has been announced. The show is slated to begin previews December 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre ahead of a February 1, 2022, opening.

In MJ, Young Michael appears at age 10 and should have an unchanged singing voice. Performers may be older or younger to audition, as long as they are still able to sing in Young Michael’s range.

To submit, follow the steps below:

1. Make a video singing a Michael Jackson song.

2. In the video also state name, age, height, where you are from, and how you heard about this opportunity.

3. Email a link of the video by September 20, 2021.

Applicants should email their video to audition@mjthemusical.com .

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Casting Call Announced for Young Michael Jackson in MJ Broadway Musical was originally published on classixphilly.com