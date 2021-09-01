Dennis Rodman’s Infamous 48-Hour Las Vegas Trip During The ’98 NBA Finals To Be Made Into A Movie

The 1998 NBA Finals was memorable for many reasons, most of which can be seen in last year’s stellar ESPN Films documentary The Last Dance. However, one moment that stands out prominently involves a now-infamous trip to Vegas taken by wild child Bulls star Dennis Rodman.
It’s now looking like what happened in Vegas will no longer stay there following reports that Rodman is working to recreate his viral vaycay into a feature film.
As Deadline reports, the upcoming Lionsgate film, 48 Hours In Vegas, will detail what exactly happened during the two-day period where coach Phil Jackson permitted Rodman to go on a “break” as the Bulls were still competing in the Finals against Utah Jazz. As explained in The Last Dance, The Worm didn’t exactly come back in the time he was supposed to, leading to Jackson and Michael Jordan himself making a trek to Sin City to retrieve their star power forward and his travel companion assistant.
Take a look at how Deadline sums up the plot of 48 Hour In Vegas below:
“Everybody had heard the rumors of this crazy story when it first happened in the ’90s, but it was recently given the spotlight again following the success of the Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls doc The Last Dance, which premiered to massive numbers last May. The incident was given the full treatment in the doc, with everyone from Jordan to coach Phil Jackson to supermodel Carmen Electra talking about what went down as Rodman took the trip all while the Bulls were trying to complete its second three-peat championship run.
Rodman will work with Ari Lubet and Will Allegra as EPs on 48 Hours In Vegas, which will be produced by filmmaking duo Lord Miller alongside Aditya Sood. No word yet on when we’ll see this epic tale hit theaters, who will be depicted in the film or which lucky actor will embody the eclectic sports icon, but stay tuned!
Isiah Thomas Says He Was “Dominant” Over Michael Jordan, #NBATwitter Reacts
Isiah Thomas Says He Was “Dominant” Over Michael Jordan, #NBATwitter Reacts
1.
1 of 15
Isiah Thomas vs Michael Jordan from 1985-1990— 🏀 ALL ICONIC SPORTS (@ALLICONICSPORTS) November 11, 2020
▫️21.1 PPG
▫️4.0 RPG
▫️9.4 APG
▫️1.9 SPG
▫️45%FG ▫️43.2%3PT
▫️20-10 record (68%)
▫️3-0 in playoff series
He’s allowed to say what he wants https://t.co/yXXXqwg8pk
2.
2 of 15
“Kurt Rambis was a tougher player for me to go against than Michael Jordan” - Isiah Thomas— Particle Man (@JesseGladsaget) November 13, 2020
“Man, what Isiah said was pretty dumb” - Me
“Who are you to tell Isiah how he feels?” - A certain remedial Stanbase
3.3 of 15
4.
4 of 15
"Let me defend Isiah on this."@ColinCowherd reacts to Isiah Thomas ranking Michael Jordan as 5th-toughest player he ever faced (Via @clubshayshay): pic.twitter.com/WPM8Q5dVCx— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 11, 2020
5.
5 of 15
Isiah Thomas saying Michael Jordan is the GOAT back in the 90’s. Nowadays he dimishes himself to make it seem like MJ wasn’t that great 😂😂 didn’t he also drop him back multiple spots for players that played before him? 🤔🤡 pic.twitter.com/InkOLMd8xs— RD 🇨🇦 (@NorthsidePace) November 10, 2020
6.
6 of 15
Michael Jordan seeing Isiah Thomas has an opinion 👀 pic.twitter.com/6SQ3wmyOJl— 4_luvadagame_24 (@ace_1985) November 11, 2020
7.
7 of 15
Did Isiah Thomas really say Michael Jordan is the 5th-best player he faced? https://t.co/jZNOjYcdTV— Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) November 11, 2020
8.
8 of 15
The Last Dance ended 4 months ago and Isiah Thomas is still talking about Michael Jordan. And to think they call this generation soft.— Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) November 10, 2020
9.
9 of 15
Isiah Thomas says he was "dominant" over Michael Jordan! Naw bruh, your teams were dominant over the Bulls! There was never any doubt as to who the best overall player was in that series! They didnt come up wit the Jordan Rules bc Isiah was "dominant" over MJ! #RevisionistHistory— My Name is Mario & I am a Tar Heel (@Briccyardlilyo) November 13, 2020
10.
10 of 15
Crazy how bitter Isiah Thomas is towards Michael Jordan eh— G🔴⭕ner Since 1886™ (@BP_Rodgers) November 12, 2020
11.
11 of 15
Isiah Thomas has to be the biggest hatin ass bull on planet earth 😂😂😂 he is to Michael Jordan, as Paul Pierce is to Lebron bro 😂😂😂— Lance (@LanceTheDon717) November 11, 2020
12.
12 of 15
How can Isiah Thomas say he was more dominant than Michael Jordan in head to head gms b4 his injury when he only outscored MJ 5 times in 43 head to head gms w/MJ avg 31 & 30 in reg season & playoffs vs Isiahs 21 & 18. MJ also scored 61 & 59 against Zeke who never had 40 or more🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/fgbzYqFr0u— ♛YOUNGBLOOD PRIEST♛ (@YNGBLDPRST) November 11, 2020
13.
13 of 15
At this point the only thing that will satisfy Isiah Thomas, is Mike shooting the 30 with Michael Jordan..— Ced Cousins (@ThatWhatSheCed) November 11, 2020
14.
14 of 15
I can't deal with Isiah Thomas saying he wasn't worried about Michael Jordan....man, shut up...— Mikey (@BaryMrowns) November 11, 2020
15.
15 of 15
I live for Isiah Thomas’s shade towards Michael Jordan— THE DAD BOD SNIPER (@CozyTonyII) November 11, 2020
Dennis Rodman’s Infamous 48-Hour Las Vegas Trip During The ’98 NBA Finals To Be Made Into A Movie was originally published on blackamericaweb.com