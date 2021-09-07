French Soccer Player Jean-Pierre Adams Dies 39 Years After Falling Into a Coma

Longtime soccer fans are currently mourning the loss of French player Jean-Pierre Adams, an icon to the game who spent four unbelievably long decades in a coma before the announcement of his death this past Monday (September 6).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The unfortunate news was revealed by Paris Saint-Germain, one of the handful of clubs that Adams played on who posted it on their website. In addition to PSG, he also was a member of OGC Nice and Nimes Olympique throughout his iconic career.
Adams played pro starting in 1970 and continued on until his now-infamous botched knee operation in 1982 that would leave him in a near-vegetative state for the remainder of his life.
Here’s a breakdown of the surgery that left Jean-Pierre Adams in a comatose state for the past 39 years, via NPR:
“In 1982, Adams injured his knee during a coaching session and went to the Hôpital de Lyon for treatment.
Many staff members at the hospital were on strike at the time, the BBC reported. The anesthetist was looking after eight patients and Adams was supervised by a trainee.
Due to several errors in his care, Adams suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage, sending him into a coma from which he would not wake up.
In the mid-1990s, authorities punished the anesthetist and the trainee, giving them each a one-month suspended sentence and a 750 euro fine, the BBC said.”
Adams’ wife and primary caretaker, Bernadette, says the malpractice incident left him with minor sensory skills, saying back in 2007, “Jean-Pierre feels, smells, hears, jumps when a dog barks. But he cannot see.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
In addition to his wife, Jean-Pierre is survived by his two sons. His legacy as a star central defender will continue to live on, with former club Nice even planning a tribute to him at their home match against Monaco on September 19.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument
- NAACP Legal Defense Fund Leads Challenge Against New Texas Voter Suppression Law
- WANTED: Louisiana 911 Operator On The Run After Allegedly Interfering With Emergency Communication
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
1. Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer TeamSource: 1 of 10
2. Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
Source: 2 of 10
Time spent trapped inside the caverns has exposed boys soccer team to a dangerous and rare infection, often called "cave disease." https://t.co/S1xI8awfrs pic.twitter.com/o8ibcaCwgD— ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2018
3. Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
Source: 3 of 10
4. Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
Source: 4 of 10
5. Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer TeamSource: 5 of 10
6. Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
Source: 6 of 10
Absolutely incredible that all the boys and their coach are out the cave alive. Those volunteer rescuers and divers better get the recognition and awards they truly deserve. Just proves that not all heroes wear capes! An absolute miracle #ThaiCaveRescue x— Julie Backstreet (@BSBJULIE78) July 10, 2018
7. Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer TeamSource: 7 of 10
8. Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
Source: 8 of 10
Thai Navy SEALs cheer as they leave base camp after successful rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thai cave, a daring operation that captivated the world. https://t.co/IkIktmH4LD pic.twitter.com/6MNekN1GPU— ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2018
9. Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
Source: 9 of 10
This is thrilling!! All boys & coach rescued in Thailand! What an incredible story. Thank you to all the rescuers! #ThaiCaveRescue was inspiring! #abc13 https://t.co/HVV4rxvOFb pic.twitter.com/zH3TUZsMgj— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) July 10, 2018
10. Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team
Source: 10 of 10
❤ to whomever made this. #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/SUR2oc0p2T— #THEBOOKBOYFRIEND IS COMING 27 OCT - PREORDER NOW! (@JeannaLStars) July 10, 2018
French Soccer Player Jean-Pierre Adams Dies 39 Years After Falling Into a Coma was originally published on blackamericaweb.com