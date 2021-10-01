Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand Donate $1 Million To Organizations Fighting Racism

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The greatest baller of all time has made good on his promise to help eradicate racism. Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand have donated 1 million dollars to organizations putting in the work.

Nike has announced that the GOAT is a man of his word when it comes to uplifting the Black community. In the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd and countless others MJ pledged to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education. Their first phase is now in the books.

This week he and his company have finalized community grants to 18 grassroots organizations totaling $1 million dollars. “Action over words is the foundation of our Black Community Commitment,” says Michael Jordan. “These 18 organizations put action over words every day to make their communities a better place. Each of these groups has demonstrated the courage to make a difference at the local level and I could not be more proud to support the work they are doing.”

Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand, also detailed their enthusiasm regarding their efforts in an official press release. “We are thrilled to not only stand behind them, but based on the volume of applications received, we look forward to continuing to offer this program each year in support of local grassroots efforts that create real, meaningful change for people and communities.”

You can find the list of the selected organizations below:

You can find more information on Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand’s fight to end systemic racism here.

Photo: Jordan Brand

