CEO of ‘EBONY’ Eden Sklenar Discusses The Magazine’s History & 2021 EBONY Power 100

Ebony Magazine has been one of the pillars in Black media for over 75 years, and it brings us so much joy to see the editorial company not only thriving in the digital era but also honoring our Black heroes with its prestigious EBONY Power 100.

With Erica Campbell herself being one of the honorees at the ceremony this weekend, it was only right to have CEO Eden Sklenar stop by the Get Up! church for a chat about the publication’s history and what to expect at the 2021 gala.

Sklenar, who operates the company along with her dad and former NBA star Junior Bridgeman, gave some insight on what this new era of EBONY means and how her family plans to make it work for a new generation under their ownership. They also discussed what you can expect from the EBONY Power 100 ceremony on Saturday (October 23), which will even include a performance from the boss lady Erica herself!

Check out Ebony Magazine CEO Eden Sklenar’s interview on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

