Karima Shares Why She Has God To Thank For Her Redemption Story & Blessings [EXCLUSIVE]

Recording artist Karima, who you may remember her from the group Virtue, aka Erica’s “unofficial cousin”, stopped by Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell to share her redemption story, new music, and so much more!

Just like all of us, the Dove Award winning singer discusses her trials & tribulations through her personal and professional life, and why she has God to thank for it all.

Listen to her open up to Erica about her testimony and so much more, and be sure to check out her new music video “Redeemer”, which is a “remake of Nicole C. Mullen’s international mega-hit.”

