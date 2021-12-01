Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend and impresario Clarence Avant, was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery on Tuesday (November 30). She was 81. According to TMZ, the Avants were at their Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills when a group of people broke into the home, and one opened fire, hitting Jacqueline. She was rushed to the hospital, where she tragically passed away.
In October, Clarence was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was the subject of a Netflix documentary in 2019 titled The Black Godfather, highlighting his influence on pop culture and Black music. Jacqueline was the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care as well as a member of the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.
The Avants were wed in 1967. Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Clarence, and their two children, Nicole Avant and Alexander Avant.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Avant family during this difficult time.
This story is developing.
RELATED: Reginald Hudlin’s ‘The Black Godfather’ Tells The Story Of Clarence Avant
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
1. Biz Markie, rapper and producer, 57Source:WENN 1 of 42
2. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 2 of 42
3. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 3 of 42
4. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 4 of 42
5. Paul Mooney, comedian, 79Source:WENN 5 of 42
6. Shock G, rapper and producer, 57Source:Getty 6 of 42
7. DMX, rapper and actor, 50Source:WENN 7 of 42
8. Midwin Charles, CNN Legal Analyst, 47Source:Getty 8 of 42
9. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 9 of 42
10. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8110 of 42
11. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 11 of 42
12. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
12 of 42
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
13. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
13 of 42
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
14. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 14 of 42
15. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 15 of 42
16. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 16 of 42
17. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 17 of 42
18. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 18 of 42
19. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 19 of 42
20. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 21 of 42
22. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 22 of 42
23. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 23 of 42
24. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 24 of 42
25. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 25 of 42
26. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 26 of 42
27. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
28 of 42
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
29. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 29 of 42
30. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 30 of 42
31. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 31 of 42
32. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 32 of 42
33. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 33 of 42
34. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 34 of 42
35. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 35 of 42
36. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 36 of 42
37. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 37 of 42
38. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 38 of 42
39. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 39 of 42
40. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
40 of 42
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
41. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 41 of 42
42. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 42 of 42
Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com