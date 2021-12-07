Listen, letting go of employees is never easy.
While a troublesome, unreliable worker may make the conversation a little less awkward, cutting a staff of hundreds usually means there were actually some faithful people on staff who got swept up in cutbacks.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
With that said, tact is always important. This is why the recent news that the CEO of Better.com’s method of giving nearly 1,000 workers the ax wreaks of the type of coldness that would make even the most heartless boss cringe.
Especially during the holiday season. Wow.
But according to CNN.com, Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced the mortgage company is laying off about 9% of its workforce on a Zoom webinar recently, abruptly informing the more than 900 employees on the call they were being terminated just before the holidays.
Check out the video below.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
READ MORE:
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call was originally published on wzakcleveland.com