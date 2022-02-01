Brave Hearts: Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild To Battle In Valentine’s Day ‘Verzuz’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Ladies and gentlemen get your Moscato and candles ready. Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild will be going song for song on a Valentine’s Day themed Verzuz.

As spotted on The Grio the two crooners have agreed to step on the infamous Verzuz stage. Titled “A Valentine’s Day Special” the event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 15 and will be hosted at the Avalon Hollywood in California. Naturally both performers added to the hype with their own respective posts on social media. “You Asked & We Heard You!” wrote Musiq. “Charlene already asking for tickets ” wrote Anthony. The match up is an interesting one as both talents have carved out their lanes with their soulful voices and songs dedicated to love.

This marks the first event of Verzuz season 3. Since launching the battle series has grown to be a beloved cultural moment. While Thriller has yet to reveal the event calendar for 2022 the speculation on potential battles has gone through the roof. In January Dr. Dre posted a video of Eminem freestyling and asked the world “Marshall Mathers vs Who???!!” prompting the Hip-Hop community to weigh on on the subject. Founding partner Swizz Beatz said Busta Rhymes would be the ideal opponent while others argued that Lil Wayne is the only one suited to battle Slim Shady. Additionally we have several other talents that been rumored about including The Roots, Lil Kim, Diddy, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

In the meantime you can find more information regarding the Valentine’s Day Special with Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild here.

