Issa Rae Bestowed With Inglewood’s Key To The City

Issa Rae has made monumental strides throughout her career as a producer, actress, and businesswoman. Still, she’s always stayed true to her West Coast roots, often crediting the city of Inglewood for shaping her into the creative she is today. People reported that the “Insecure” star recently received a major honor from her hometown when she was bestowed with a key to the city.

The honor is historic as Rae is the first person to be awarded a key to the city of Inglewood. She received the accolade at the Taste of Inglewood festival on Saturday. During the event, Rae reflected on her family’s history within the community and the influence it has had on her journey.

“I have to give love to my grandparents who have lived here, who have lived in Briarwood for a long time and who established my first point of view of Inglewood and love the city themselves; my mom and my sister who live here actively,” she shared. “Thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us to showcase this city that I love so much. I’m truly honored to receive this. I will always put on for my city. Inglewood, South L.A., stand up.”

During the ceremony, Mayor James T. Butts dubbed Rae “the queen of Inglewood.” The special moment mirrored a scene featured on the final season of Insecure, which used the city as a backdrop for many of its episodes.

News about Rae’s honor comes as she’s landing major production deals and leading initiatives centered on diversifying the entertainment space. Last month she inked a deal with Audible—through her imprint Raedio—to cultivate and curate audio projects that span different genres. She also recently teamed up with Google for the creation of the Raedio Creators Program to support independent music artists.

