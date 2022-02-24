Healthy Ever After: Coach Gessie Thompson & Dr. Peggy Roberts State The Facts On High Blood Pressure

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

In addition to it being Black History Month, February also signifies the acknowledgement of American Heart Month.

In an effort to have a serious conversation about high blood pressure in our community, Erica and GRIFF are joined by Coach Gessie Thompson & Dr. Peggy Roberts for a special segment of “Healthy Ever After.”

From advice on getting at-home testing to investing in a heart health kit made possible through The Detox Now, this is a talk that we hope can help not only get the Get Up! church on a proper health kick but also save a few people out there with this vital information they’re providing.

Allow Dr. Peggy Roberts and Coach Gessie Thompson to break down the facts when it comes to high blood pressure in “Healthy Ever After” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

