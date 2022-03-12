‘Abbott Elementary’ Teams Up With Scholastic To Provide Underfunded Schools With Free Books

The hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary gives a glimpse into the experiences of educators navigating obstacles that come with working at an underfunded public school. Variety reported that the show’s network is focusing on empowering youth by joining forces with Scholastic to organize free book fairs throughout the country.
The mockumentary-style show—created by writer, producer and comedian Quinta Brunson—has changed how many perceive fundamental inequities within the school system. ABC is on a mission to drive change within communities that education funding gaps have significantly impacted. Through the initiative with Scholastic, the network will host book fairs at Title 1 schools where students will be gifted with two free books, and educators will receive ten pieces of literature to build their classroom libraries.
The participating schools are Harrity Elementary, which served as inspiration for the sitcom, California-based schools Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary and Cortada Elementary, Minneapolis’ Dayton’s Bluff Elementary, Freeman Elementary in Flint, Chicago’s Bond Elementary and Diehl Elementary in Pennsylvania. The book fairs will be hosted between March 14 and March 18.
ABC will also bring back its Traveling Teacher’s Lounge, a project in which thousands of books, school supplies, food and Abbott Elementary-inspired gifts were donated to educators in Philly, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. The traveling lounge will visit Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and other cities.
News about the free book fairs comes after it was announced the show donated a portion of its marketing budget to provide teachers with supplies. “We chose to put the marketing money toward supplies for teachers. It’s about being able to make those kinds of decisions that really excite me, things that can really materially help people,” Brunson shared with NPR.
Projects like the one being led by ABC and Scholastic are vital as inadequate funding at public schools is one of the nation’s most pressing issues.
“‘Abbott Elementary’ shines light on and reflects the experiences and challenges faced by our country’s educators,” Erin Weir, who serves as EVP of Marketing for ABC & General Entertainment, shared in a statement. “We had an extraordinary opportunity and responsibility to amplify that mission in our series marketing efforts. Giving back to this deserving community has been a pillar of our campaign from day one, and thanks to several incredible partnerships, like our collaboration with Scholastic, we’ve had the great fortune of celebrating teachers through supply donations, grassroots activations and more while also sharing the joy of our hilarious new comedy.”
SEE ALSO:
Violinist Ezinma Launches Nonprofit To Make Music Education Accessible At Underserved Schools
NBA Player Dwight Howard Teams Up With Xbox To Launch Gaming Lab For Youth
International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
1. Kamala Harris, first woman and Black woman Vice President of the United StatesSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Barbara Jordan, First Black Woman Elected Into Congress from the SouthSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Bianca Smith, MLB’s first Black woman coach
3 of 21
"I only saw women in the front office. I didn't see women on the field, so it never occurred to me to be a coach until I actually got on the field myself and realized, 'Okay this is something I can do.'"@RedSox coach Bianca Smith is ready to pave the way. pic.twitter.com/unnoZoAH4L— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2021
4. Mae C. Jemison, First Black Woman in SpaceSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Amanda Gorman, the nation’s youngest inaugural poetSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Bessie Coleman, First Black Woman PilotSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Mellody Hobson, first Black woman to chair Starbucks' boardSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Mary Jackson, First Black Woman to Work for NASASource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Meisha Ross Porter, first Black woman to be NYC Schools ChancellorSource:NYC Dept. Of Education 9 of 21
10. Hattie McDaniel, First Black Woman to Win an Academy AwardSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Jennifer King, First Black Woman NFL CoachSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Alice Coachman, First Black Woman To Win an Olympic Gold MedalSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Oprah Winfrey, First Black Woman BillionaireSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Madam C.J. Walker, First Woman Millionaire In AmericaSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Nia DaCosta, first Black woman to direct a Marvel movieSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Mariya Russell, First Black Woman Chef to Earn a Michelin Star
16 of 21
Meet Mariya Russell, the first Black woman to win a Michelin star in the guide’s 94-year history pic.twitter.com/ZYIq5KqmPL— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2020
17. Whoopi Goldberg, First Black Woman to Win EGOT (Academy Award, 1990), (Emmy, 2002 & 2009), (Grammy, 1985) and (Tony, 2002)Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, First Black Woman to Become a Doctor of Medicine in the U.S.
18 of 21
This #BlackHistoryMonth we’re highlighting notable African-American public health figures. Meet Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician. She authored the “Book of Medical Discourses” containing medical advice for women & children. https://t.co/UeUNE1eVRL— FairfaxCounty Health (@fairfaxhealth) February 26, 2020
19. Serena Williams, First Black Woman to Win a Career Grand Slam in TennisSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Loretta Lynch, First Black Woman to be Attorney General of the U.S.Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. Stacey Abrams, First Black Woman to be a Major Party Nominee for State GovernorSource:Getty 21 of 21
‘Abbott Elementary’ Teams Up With Scholastic To Provide Underfunded Schools With Free Books was originally published on newsone.com