Radio One General Promotional Rules

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

URBAN ONE, INC.

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT SET FORTH IN THE SPECIFIC RULES FOR A PARTICULAR PROMOTION, THESE GENERAL PROMOTION RULES WILL APPLY TO ALL PROMOTIONS CONDUCTED BY URBAN ONE, INC. OR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES OR AFFILIATES. TO THE EXTENT THAT THE SPECIFIC RULES FOR A PARTICULAR PROMOTION DIFFER FROM THESE GENERAL RULES, THE SPECIFIC RULES FOR THAT PROMOTION WILL GOVERN AND CONTROL THE CONDUCT OF SUCH PROMOTION.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

The Promotion (“Promotion”) shall begin on the specified start date and end on the specified end date (“Promotion Period”). Promotions may be conducted online, on the air, on social media, or via text and the winner(s) awarded a prize and/or grand prize (together, “Prize”).

See below for further details.

HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION:

Unless otherwise provided, listeners of Urban One, Inc. (“Company” or “Radio One”) or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates that own and/or operate radio stations (collectively, the “Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within Station’s metropolitan area, and are 18 years of age and older at the time of Promotion registration will be able to take part in the Promotion. To participate in the Promotion, listeners must enter using one (1) or more of the following Entry Methods (each an “Entry Method”):

1. Online Sweepstakes or Online Contest

a. Promotion participants must register online through the Station’s website as provided.

b. Upon entering the Station’s website, participants are to follow the on-screen instructions, including entering their name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address, and any optional or additional contact information, as requested, to register for a chance to win.

c. If a Contest, participants must upload the required User Generated Content (“UGC”) for judging. Contest judging criteria will be provided.

d. After completing the registration process, qualified entrants will be eligible for a chance to win.

e. All Internet entries must be received by 11:59pm local time on the end date, unless otherwise specified, or they will be void

f. Submitted UGC contest entries must be “family friendly”, appropriate for all audiences, and may need to meet specified Entry Requirements.

g. Unless otherwise specified, one entry per person per email address during the Promotion Period.

h. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s online entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the e-mail account at the time the entry was made.

2. On-Air Sweepstakes or On-Air Contest

a. During the Promotion Period, participants must listen to the Station for the on-air announcement for the designated caller to contact the Station. Station will provide the caller number and Station’s phone number for participants to enter.

b. WARNING: Online listeners to streamed broadcasts may experience a lag in transmissions due to buffering limitations. Promotion participants should not rely on streamed broadcasts to participate in the Promotion.

c. If a Contest, the designated caller will be required to provide correct information or pass a test of skill in order to be deemed the winner.

d. Eligible callers, or eligible callers who complete the Contest requirements, will be asked to verify their contact information (e.g. name, address, phone number, and email address).

3. Text-To-Win Sweepstakes

a. To enter the Promotion, participants must text a keyword to the given Station short code for their chance to win.

b. On entry, participants will be sent a text message inviting them to enter the Promotion and sign up for the Station text club. Participants must reply “Y” to complete entry and text club sign-up.

c. Participants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Promotion. Participants may text STOP to stop and/or HELP for help.

d. By signing up for the text club, participants agree to receive autodialed Station and third-party ads to the number provided. Consent to receive texts is not required for purchase of any good or service from Station or Company.

e. All text message entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Promotion using this Entry Method.

f. Text-message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas.

g. If any dispute arises as to identity of any text-message entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on the cellular provider’s records for that number.

4. Social Media Sweepstakes

a. Twitter: Participants must log onto their Twitter account and post a tweet that includes the specified call to action and includes #sweepstakes and any other specified hashtags to receive one (1) entry. A Twitter account is required to enter via this Entry Method and can be opened for free at http://www.twitter.com or by downloading the Twitter application onto a smart phone from the appropriate app store. Entries on Twitter must be posted by the end date to be considered.

b. Instagram: Participants must log on to their Instagram account, complete the call to action, and include #sweepstakes and any other specified hashtags in their post to receive one (1) entry. An Instagram account is required to enter via this Entry Method and can be opened for free at http://www.instagram.com or by downloading the Instagram application onto a smart phone from the appropriate app store. Entries on Instagram must be posted by the end date to be considered.

c. Facebook: Participants must log on to their Facebook account and visit the specified Facebook page at the provided URL. Participants must then post a comment to the specified Facebook page that includes the call to action, #sweepstakes and any other specified hashtags in their post to receive one (1) entry. A Facebook account is required to enter via this entry method and can be opened for free at http://www.facebook.com or by downloading the Facebook application onto a smart phone from the appropriate app store. Entries on Facebook must be posted by the end date be considered.

d. The content of a participant’s social media channel posts will not be judged and therefore will not increase or decrease their chances of winning the Prize.

e. Limit one (1) entry per person using only one (1) social media account throughout the Promotion period, regardless of method of entry. Any entries received from any person or social media account in excess of the stated limitation will be void.

f. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the social media account at the time the entry was made.

g. If a participant chooses to enter via social media using their mobile phone, standard data rates may apply. Participants must see their wireless service provider for pricing plan details and capabilities.

h. Submitted entries must be “family friendly”, appropriate for all audiences, and may need to meet specified Entry Requirements.

5. All winners regardless of Entry Method will be notified by phone and / or email and provided with instructions for claiming their Prize.

6. All winners regardless of Entry Method must provide valid identification (e.g. via valid state-issued driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) and a completed W9 form to claim the prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station.

7. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station, regardless of Entry Method.

8. All entrants, regardless of Entry Method, agree to be bound by the terms of the Official Rules and by the decisions of Station management which will be final and binding in all matters pertaining to the Promotion.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

1. Unless otherwise provided, the Promotion is open to listeners of the Station who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Station’s metropolitan area and are 18 years of age and older as of the commencement date of the Promotion.

2. Employees of the Station, Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the Station’s metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Promotion. For purposes of this Promotion, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses.

3. Unless otherwise specified, participants may only win one (1) qualifying prize and / or one (1) grand prize during this Promotion.

4. Persons who have won a prize in another Promotion or promotion of any kind from the Station within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this Promotion are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from the Station during any thirty (30) day period.

HEALTH & SAFETY:

1. Winner(s) may be required to provide a venue with either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 OR a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours to enter the venue. Failure to provide a venue with such proof may result in denial of entry.

2. Winner(s) may be required to wear a mask or other facial covering by the venue.

3. Venue’s health and safety protocols are subject to change without notice and at venue’s sole discretion. Winner(s) must consult the venue’s website for further details. Station and Company are not responsible for substituting prizing should winner(s) fail to comply with a venue’s health and safety requirements.

4. ASSUMPTION OF THE RISK. Promotion winners, by accepting and collecting the Prize, acknowledge and understand the following:

a. Winners are participating in Prize Collection and, as applicable, the Event during a pandemic and COVID-19 is highly contagious and has impacted the entirety of the United States.

b. Participation in Prize Collection may include traversing in public during a pandemic and possible exposure to and illness from infectious diseases including but not limited to COVID-19. While particular rules and personal discipline may reduce this risk, the risk of serious illness and death does exist;

c. Winners knowingly and freely assume all such risks related participation in Prize Collection including but not limited to illness and infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, even if arising from the negligence or fault of the Released Parties; and

d. Winner knowingly assume the risk of illness, injury, harm and loss associated with participation in Prize Collection and, as applicable, the Event, including any injury, harm and loss caused by the negligence, fault or conduct of any kind on the part of the Released Parties.

PRIZES:

Station shall award the Prize to the winner(s). Prizing shall be subject to the following terms:

1. The prize may only be claimed by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim the prize on behalf of the winner.

2. No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Station management and/or any sponsor in its sole discretion. The Station reserves the right to substitute an item of equal or greater value in the event an advertised prize element is unavailable.

3. To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith.

4. Transportation to and from the event venue, meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals are the responsibility of the winner and his or her guest.

5. Dates and times of concerts, events, trips, and activities promoted by event sponsors are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the Station. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or their management may be permanent in nature. The Station is not responsible for replacing tickets in the event of show cancellations as a result of weather, promoter or performer. The Station is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances.

Movie passes, and/or special screening and premiere movie passes are valid for space available only. Seating is provided on a first-come-first-served basis.

6. Gift cards are subject to terms and conditions as specified by issuer.

7. All cash prizes won will be awarded in the form of a check.

8. All prizes shall either be mailed / shipped, provided in an electronic format (ex. e-gift card), available for curbside pickup at Station’s offices, or available at the Venue. Station will coordinate with winner(s) for claiming their prize.

9. Station may require that the prize must be claimed by a certain date. Winner(s) must claim their prize by the date specified or the prize may be forfeited.

10. All Promotion winners must sign and date official Station release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so will result in winner forfeiting the prize.

11. The Station, the Company, and its affiliates and promotional partners shall not be liable for any claims made by ineligible entrants.

12. If for any reason a Promotion winner decides not to accept the prize awarded, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the prize. It will be at the discretion of the Promotion administrator and / or Promotion sponsor if another entrant is to be selected as the winner if time permits.

13. In the event any winner is found to be in violation of the Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Station, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Station and / or any sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.

LICENSE/USE OF ENTRIES:

By submitting an entry, and to the extent allowed by law, the Promotion participant grants the Station, Company, its subsidiaries and affiliates a perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free, non-exclusive, sub licensable, unconditional license to edit, modify, cut, rearrange, add to, delete from, reproduce, encode, store, modify, copy, transmit, publish, post, broadcast, display, adapt, exhibit and/or otherwise use or reuse the submitted entry, name, photo, tweet, retweet, comment and/or post and biographical material including, but not limited to, all materials submitted in connection with the Promotion in any and all media, throughout the world, and in any manner, for trade, advertising, promotional, commercial, or any other purposes without further review, notice, approval, consideration, or compensation to entrant.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

1. Winners are responsible for payment of all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the prize.

2. Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

3. No purchase necessary. Promotion is void where prohibited. Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

4. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entrants participating during the Promotion Period.

5. By participating in the Promotion, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Promotion, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize. By entering this Promotion, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of Station management which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Promotion.

6. All Promotion winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold the Station, the Company, any other Promotion parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Promotion participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded prize or any portion thereof, or participation in prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

7. The Station retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Promotion rules are not followed. Promotion void if prohibited by law.

8. So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right to make changes in these Promotion rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online.

9. The Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call, internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Promotion. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification.

10. By accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and the Company have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

11. The Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Promotion, including; cancellation of the Promotion as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event, such an act should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s) currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the prize originally awarded.

12. If for any reason, the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Promotion is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Promotion entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and the Company’s, control which, in the Station and the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Promotion, the Station and the Company reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion at their sole discretion.

13. Copies of Promotion rules are available upon request during regular business hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the offices of the Station. Copies may additionally be available on Station’s website.

CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant, Station and Company in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State in which the Station resides.

WINNER NAME: For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope with the name of the Promotion on the outer envelope and addressed to Winner Name, Name of Station, Station Address within two months of the end of the Promotion.

Unless explicitly specified, the Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: