Artist Spotlight: David Daughtry Talks New Single & His Long Road To Making Solo Music

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

A Los Angeles legend, even if he’s too humble to admit it, David Daughtry has lived what feels like multiple lives due to a career that’s watched him go from being a celebrated background singer to a star in his own right.

With the release of his new single “I Can’t Forget,” we had to make the Milwaukee musician our “Artist Spotlight” for today and get the exclusive behind his epic rise in the gospel industry.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

From his early start in the church choir to his unforgettable stints performing alongside groups like Higher Dimensions and the L.A. Mass Choir, Daughtry’s musical journey is the perfect example of being a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to the gospel industry. He proves that even further through his ministry, which he hopes will inspire the youth and others looking for a blessing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to our “Artist Spotlight” on David Daughtry below in Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: