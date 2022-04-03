Pioneering Park Ranger Betty Reid Soskin Retires

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

In a society where integral parts of American history have been rewritten, omitted and enshrouded, preservationists have dedicated their careers to protecting and amplifying powerful stories from the past. Amongst them is park ranger Betty Reid Soskin who retired from the National Park Service on Thursday, CBS News reported.

At 100-years-old, Soskin—who celebrated her centennial birthday last September—was the NPS’ oldest active ranger. The Detroit native used her work at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historic Park to illuminate the unsung stories of Black WWII veterans. Soskin’s knowledge was derived from lived experiences. During World War II, she served as a shipyard clerk for an all-Black auxiliary lodge; witnessing first-hand how racism and discrimination permeated the military.

Beyond her contributions during WWII, she charted a trailblazing path in the realm of business. Soskin—who has resided in the Bay Area ever since her family moved to Oakland during the Great Migration—founded one of the first Black-owned music stores in that region of California. The record shop, dubbed Reid’s Records, opened its doors in 1945 and had a 74-year run. Amid the Black Arts Movement in the 60s, Soskin—who was passionate about the arts—created music and poetry that captured the social and political unrest of that era. She often marched with and contributed to fundraisers for the Black Panther Party.

Joining the National Park Service was just another form of Soskin lending her voice to change. After attending a meeting about the creation of the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park in 2000, she knew it was imperative that stories centered on Black experiences during that period were included. In 2004, she became a National Park Service ranger and has been ensuring important narratives that are interwoven into the fabric of the nation’s history are not forgotten.

Soskin says she discovered a true sense of purpose during her time as a park ranger. “Being a primary source in the sharing of that history–my history–and giving shape to a new national park has been exciting and fulfilling,” she shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It has proven to bring meaning to my final years.”

Naomi Torres, who serves as the acting superintendent of the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park, added Soskin has “used stories of her life on the Home Front, drawing meaning from those experiences in ways that make that history truly impactful for those of us living today.” The pioneering park ranger’s retirement will be celebrated on April 16.

News about her retirement comes after it was announced that the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion—the U.S. Army’s only all-Black women unit to serve during WWII—will be bestowed with a Congressional Gold Medal.

SEE ALSO:

WWII Battalion Of Trailblazing Black Women To Receive Congressional Gold Medal

New Jersey School Renamed To Honor The Legacy Of Tuskegee Airman

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 39 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 39 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 39 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 39 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 39 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 39 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 39 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 39 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 39 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 39 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 39 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 39 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 39 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 39 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 39 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 39 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 39 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 39 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 39 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 39 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 39 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 39 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 39 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 39 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 39 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 39 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 39 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 39 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 39 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 39 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 39 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 39 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 39 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 39 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 39 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 39 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 39 37. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 37 of 39 38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 38 of 39 39. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos: Black People Making History In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America [caption id="attachment_4284299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Pioneering Park Ranger Betty Reid Soskin Retires was originally published on newsone.com