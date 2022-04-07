Get Up!
Joys and Concerns: We Are Live At Praise In The Park Houston Baby!

Ain't He Alright?!

Praise in the Park New Graphic

On Saturday, April 9th, Praise Houston will be throwing the biggest praise party of the year, Praise in the Park! You will see live performances from

  • Pastor Mike Jr
  • James Fortune
  • Kathy Taylor
  • Major
  • Brian Courtney Wilson
  • The Walls Group
  • Jabari Johnson
  • and Many More!

If you are in the Houston area this Saturday, the event is free to the public so bring the whole family and praise with us!

Erica Campbell and GRIFF will be hosting this amazing event along with, Willie Moore Jr & Darlene McCoy! Erica, GRIFF, TJ, and Misty are all in one place at the same time! There’s a lot of Joy in that but any concerns?

Listen Below!

