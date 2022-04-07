Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Copeland delivered a nearly flawless performance. But that’s also his Achilles heel, according to Perry.

“You’re almost a perfect singer, but sometimes perfection doesn’t win over feeling,” she explained. “You look like a star. Just keep it a little bit dirtier, a little bit more soulful in the future.”

The “Dark Horse” singer also told him: “Jay, you’ve got this. Surprise us. We want to see something wild out of you. And you got a real shot.”

The Salisbury University grad heard what she said loud and clear. “Hopefully I can take the judge’s criticism and put it into my work,” he said on the show.

Who is Jay Copeland? He’s definitely one of the contestants to keep your eye on as season 20 continues to get underway. From his Platinum Ticket to his decision to drop out of graduate school for Idol, here are 5 key things to know about Jay.

He Got a Platinum Ticket. The singer hails from Salisbury, Maryland. Jay dropped out of graduate school to pursue Idol. Jay grew up in a musical family. His Uncle is Josh Copeland, Season 9 runner up for BET's Sunday Best. Jay is active on Instagram @theejaycopeland

American Idol Watch: Jay Copeland of Salisbury, MD Makes The Top 24 was originally published on praisedc.com

