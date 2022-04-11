Attorney Danielle Conley Explains The Joy Behind Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Confirmation

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

It’s official: Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed as the next U.S. Supreme Court judge!

The historic decision makes for the first time that a Black woman is being appointed to the role, and to celebrate the occasion we had attorney Danielle Conley call in to give us an inside look at what KBJ’s political rise means for Black culture and the community overall.

As the highest ranking Black female attorney at the White House, Conley is more than certified to school all of us on why Ketanji Brown Jackson is everything that her credentials make her out to be. From getting through the grueling Senate hearings that spanned for over 20 hours to embodying a demeanor that little Black girls can confidently look up to and aspire towards, KBJ proved ten times over that she’s the one for the job. We just thank God that she has supporters like attorney Conley on her side!

Listen to our full interview with attorney Danielle Conley on the lifetime appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

