Chef David Rose’s Lightened Up Shrimp and Grits Recipe

Lightened Up Shrimp and Grits recipe from Chef David Rose

Head south with this creamy and savory shrimp and grits recipe from Chef David Rose.

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Shrimp:

1 lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled & deveined

1 tsp Kosher salt

1 tsp Black pepper

2 tsp Paprika

1/4 tsp Cayenne

1 tsp Granulated garlic

1 tbsp Olive Oil

Sauce:

1 tbsp Unsalted butter 2 tbsp Olive oil 1/2 cup Diced yellow onion 1/2 cup Diced green bell pepper 1 tbsp Minced garlic 5-6 oz Andouille sausage, diced (about 1 large link) 1 tbsp Harissa paste 1/2 tsp Kosher salt 1/4 tsp Cayenne 1/2 tsp Paprika 1/4 tsp Granulated garlic 1/4 tsp Black pepper 1 cup Tomato puree 1 cup Chicken stock Kosher salt, to taste Black pepper, to taste 1/4 cup Chopped fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley



Grits:

2.5 cups Chicken broth

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Granulated garlic

1/2 cup Yellow grits

1/2 cup Whole milk

2 tbsp Unsalted butter

4 oz Grated mozzarella cheese

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Prepare the grill at 375°F. To make the shrimp, place it with the seasonings and olive oil in a medium bowl and thoroughly mix. Set aside.

Step 2: To make the sauce, add the butter and olive oil to a medium cast-iron pan on the grill cooking grid. Add the onion, pepper and minced garlic and sauté for about 2-3 minutes, or until caramelized. Add the sausage, harissa paste, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, cayenne pepper, paprika, granulated garlic, and black pepper and sauté for about 5 minutes, until the sausage is cooked through and brown.

Step 3: Add the tomato puree and chicken stock and bring to a boil. Then continue to cook the mixture for 5-7 minutes until it comes to a sauce-like consistency. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in the parsley to finish.

Step 4: Meanwhile, to make the grits, place a medium cast-iron sauce-pot on the grill and add the chicken broth, salt and granulated garlic. Bring to a boil. Whisk in the grits, cover the pot with a lid, and move it to a cooler spot on the grill. Cook for 6-8 minutes, until the grits become tender and smooth. Whisk in the milk, butter and cheese and continue to cook for another 2-3 minutes, until the grits are luscious and creamy. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 5: Place the shrimp on the grill cooking grid and grill for 4-5 minutes per side, until cooked through and slightly charred.

Step 6: For assembly, place the grits on the plate, top with shrimp, and finish with some sauce.

