Black Woman Threatened With Eviction After Complaints Of Daughter’s Twerking At Pool

Renters everywhere would agree that paying for an apartment constitutes being able to enjoy any building amenities, be it use of the community room for parties or, if you’re lucky, access to the pool. However, what happens when you’re accused of violating those tenant privileges?

A Black woman in Charlotte paying $2,600 per month for a luxury high-rise apartment with her adult child is being faced with eviction by management due to other residents complaining about the daughter twerking with friends in the pool.

Marshette Foster says Element SouthPark management hit her with the eviction notice citing an April 30 incident involving her 21-year-old daughter Alanah and friends she brought to the complex’s outdoor pool. Speaking with The Charlotte Observer, Foster says the motives of the management company might be due to a bigger problem that she’s noticed every time her, Alanah or her fiancé attempt to relax at the pool.

More details on Foster’s twerk troubles below, via The Charlotte Observer:

“The concierge approached her daughter on April 30 and told her someone had reported the twerking, Marshette Foster said. Alanah Foster apologized to the concierge and said they would stop, Marshette Foster told the Observer. Twerking is sexually suggestive dancing with hip thrusts and other moves.

The concierge also told Alanah Foster she had too many guests at the pool that afternoon, although Marshette Foster said she has never seen concierges tell white residents they have too many guests when they have a group of four or five on the pool deck.

Element SouthPark management said the eviction stemmed from ‘extremely unacceptable behaviors’ by Alanah Foster and her guests that also included fighting. In a statement, officials said they’re proud of the diversity of Element SouthPark residents and employees.”

Foster left a message for the building’s supervisor to discuss the eviction, and later received an email reply claiming other factors played into the decision. Since they moved into the apartment last July, Foster and family have gotten complaints about everything ranging from fights to even a false report of sex in the pool.

Although Element SouthPark threatened legal action if she wasn’t out of the apartment by 5PM on Sunday, May 8, Foster was advised by Charlotte lawyer Shawntae Crews to remain in the apartment while she files legal papers to contest the eviction in court. Let us know you thoughts: was Alanah in the wrong for disturbing the peace, or is Element SouthPark using slick tactics to rid the neighborhood of a Black family?

