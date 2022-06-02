Jor él Quinn Makes A Case For Appreciating The Now While We Wait For What’s Next

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Whether he’s doing it through music, film, or the universal cure of comedy, GRAMMY-nominated musician Jor él Quinn always makes sure to carry the faith of God with him along the way.

He recently brought that spirit over to the Get Up! church to deliver a special message on the importance of enjoying the moment while you wait on that endgame goal to come to fruition.

His powerful words for the listeners out there are simple in nature. However, we all know how easy it is for many of us to get in our own way on the journey to the top. Quinn suggests taking the time to sit in the moment that you’re currently in, appreciating God’s glory for simply allowing you to learn in the process.

Listen to Jor él Quinn below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell to get all the great gems that he’s dropping on us:

