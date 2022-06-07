White Pastor Found Guilty Of High Treason, Plotted To Kill Black People By Poisoning Water

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The world is filled with many types of people and personalities, but unfortunately that also includes those who have malicious intentions with motives set on spreading evil.

61-year-old Harry Johannes Knoesen, former pastor and leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, may be one of the most heinous individuals there is after being found guilty of high treason for plotting attacks and even forming a biological weapon to kill Black people in South Africa.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As reported by ABC News, Knoesen’s primary goal was to overthrow the government and wipe out hundreds of South Africans due to racist ideologies he would use to recruit others into his morbid plan of attack. The terrorist group even highly considered poisoning water reservoirs in Black communities by using a biological weapon. Knoesen also managed to be found guilty on unlawful possession of firearms charges after weapons and ammunition was founding during his initial arrest in the town of Middelburg.

More on this startling report below, via ABC News:

“The plot by the pastor’s group was foiled in 2019 by South Africa’s police and intelligence services, who have since dismantled the organization’s cells across various parts of the country and arrested some of its leaders.

Knoesen was convicted on evidence from witnesses including members of his group who are already serving jail sentences after they were convicted of similar crimes.

The state alleged that Knoesen’s plot was motivated by his ‘highly racial views’ and that he sought to justify his beliefs on religious grounds, claiming that he was ordained to ‘reclaim South Africa for white people.’

‘To further this end, he planned to attack government institutions and more specifically police and military institutions,’ Monica Nyuswa, a spokeswoman for the National Prosecuting Authority, told The Associated Press.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Knoesen also attempted to use cyber warfare to his advantage by recruiting former members of South Africa’s military over Facebook. It was on the popular social media platform that he also admitted in his testimony to sharing recipes in order to manufacture explosives. Thankfully, those plans were thwarted with his November 2019 arrest which resulted in a dismantling of cells throughout the country.

At a time when it feels like all weapons are being formed against the Black community in some way or another, reports like this remind us now more than ever to hold onto faith and pray for those who’ve been victimized against their will.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

White Pastor Found Guilty Of High Treason, Plotted To Kill Black People By Poisoning Water was originally published on blackamericaweb.com