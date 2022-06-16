Colts Safety Khari Willis Retires At 26 – To Pursue Ministry

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Khari Willis is trading in his Sundays on the gridiron for Sundays at the pulpit.

On Wednesday (June 15), the 26-year-old Willis announced his retirement from the NFL after three seasons, citing a desire to commit his life to ministry.

“With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Willis wrote on Instagram.

“I thank all of my family, friends and those who have supported me on this journey thus far and I look forward to your continued support through the next phase of my life.

“I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose. Thank you all for your support over the years …”

Willis was drafted in the fourth round in 2019 out of Michigan State University and became a starter in the Colts’ secondary midway through his rookie campaign. The seventh of 10 children, Willis was a star running back in high school, finishing his career at Jackson Lumen Christi Catholic High School with the single-season record of 2,800 yards.

In his NFL career, Willis finished with 219 tackles and four interceptions, starting 33 of the 39 games he played.

“We’re thankful and appreciative of Khari’s contributions to the Colts both on and off the field over the last three seasons,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. “Khari’s character, leadership, and professionalism will be missed in our locker room as will his play on Sundays. I admire and respect his decision to transition into the next stage of his life and ministry and my prayers will always be with him.”

