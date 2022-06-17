Garcelle Beauvais took to Instagram to show off her all-black look and it’s everything!
Taking to the platform, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star rocked her all-black jumpsuit to perfection. The Law Roach x Herve Leger jumpsuit featured a flare pant leg and long fringes that dangled from the neckline and waist. The actress paired the look with black pointed-toe shoes and wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail that featured a long braid that fell below her waist.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
The beauty showed off her look in a photo and gif and was all smiles as she served face in the fashionable ensemble. “Thank you @herveleger @luxurylaw,” she captioned the animated picture set for her 1.1 million followers. Check it out below.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
SEE: Black Twitter Defends Garcelle Beauvais After ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Clips Surface
SEE: Garcelle Beavais Schools Her ‘RHOBH’ Costar Who Claims She Doesn’t See Color
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Garcelle Beauvais Gives Us Glam In An All Black Ensemble From The Law Roach x Herve Leger Collab was originally published on hellobeautiful.com