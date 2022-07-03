Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

LASTING LOVE

Romantic relationships come and go; people can be in love one day and out of it the next! When love is approached selfishly, relationships are abandoned when there is no longer a benefit. This can even happen in friendships. If you have been through this kind of heartache, you may be a bit cynical about love.

If selfish love easily ends, then it must be unselfish love that endures. We know from the Scriptures that Jesus was the ultimate example of selfishness. Jesus sacrificed his life on the cross because of his great love for us. This is a love that gives preference to others and always seeks their best. Do you need to be reminded that God’s love for you in enduring? He is good and therefore his love for you is pure and unfailing.

Scripture:

I Chronicles 16:34 (NIV) Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever

Prayer:

Lord, I thank you that you love me with an everlasting love. Let me be reminded today of your goodness and faithfulness to me. At times I have felt disappointed by love, but I thank you that my hope can be restored because of your great love.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Lasting Love (July 3) was originally published on praisedc.com